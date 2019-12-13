Home

Ruby Royal

Ruby Royal Notice
Royal Nookside Suddenly but peacefully on
3rd December aged 98 years.
Ruby (nee Richardson),
much loved wife of the late Norman.
Beloved mother of Ernie,
Dorothy and the late Tom.
Devoted nana of Janice, Steven,
David, Rachael and Vincent.
Great nana to Dominic,
Cameron and Anna.
Beloved sister and friend to many.
Family and friends please
meet for service at
Ewesley Road Methodist Church
on 19th December at 2.30pm
followed by committal at the
Sunderland Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to R N I B.
A donation plate will be provided
at the church and the crematorium.
Ruby will repose in the private chapel of rest at Manor House Funeral Service at Jubilee House,
30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell, Tel 0191 5226222
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 13, 2019
