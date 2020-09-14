Home

Derek Moss Funeral Directors
1 Mill Place
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH4 4JT
0191 385 5959
Ruby Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON (Ryhope) Peacefully at home, after a short illness, on Sunday 6th September, Ruby Lilian (nee Thompson)
aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Johnny, a much loved mum of Judith and husband Peter. A devoted auntie, step grandmother,
sister-in-law and friend to many. Private family funeral service to be held at St Paul's Church, Ryhope on Thursday 17th September at 12.15pm. Prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors.
Tel: 0191 3855959. A memorial service will be held at St Paul's Church, Ryhope at a later date. Details will be announced.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 14, 2020
