Sandra Adams Notice
ADAMS Sandra
(Née Belshaw) (Fatfield, Washington)
Peacefully in hospital on
27th April aged 62 years.
Sandra, beloved wife of John,
dearly loved mam of David & James and a loving mother in law of Milena. Sandra will be buried privately in the churchyard of her beloved
St George's Church on Wednesday 6th May. There will be a memorial service in church at a later date when everyone can attend. Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 1, 2020
