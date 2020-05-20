|
|
|
Waddle Sandra (née Nicholson)
(Pennywell) Suddenly on 12th May aged 66 years.
Loving wife to Andy,
dearly loved mam to Judith
and her husband Eddie,
also a devoted nana to Liam,
Luke, Aaron and Ashton.
Sandra was a friend to many
and will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A private family service will be
held at Sunderland Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th May at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the ICCU Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 20, 2020