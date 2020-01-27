Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Bulmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Bulmer

Notice Condolences

Sarah Bulmer Notice
Bulmer Grindon Peacefully on 21st January,
aged 87 years, Sarah Hannah
(Nan) née Crawford.
A devoted wife of the late Leslie,
much loved mam of Hazel and Sandra, dear mother in law of
Neville and Stephen, loving gran
of Matthew and partner Fayona, treasured great gran to Jacob.
Nan will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 3.30pm. Family flowers only
by request, donations to
The Salvation Army.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors,
Grindon. Tel. 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -