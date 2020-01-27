|
|
|
Bulmer Grindon Peacefully on 21st January,
aged 87 years, Sarah Hannah
(Nan) née Crawford.
A devoted wife of the late Leslie,
much loved mam of Hazel and Sandra, dear mother in law of
Neville and Stephen, loving gran
of Matthew and partner Fayona, treasured great gran to Jacob.
Nan will be greatly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 3.30pm. Family flowers only
by request, donations to
The Salvation Army.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors,
Grindon. Tel. 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 27, 2020