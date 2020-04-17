|
GREENHOW Sarah Ann (Sadie) nee Murray Hylton Castle.
Sadly passed away after a short illness on April 14th aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Frederick, loving Mother to Fred, Colin and Val, cherished
Mother-in-law of Dot, Wendy and Tony, much loved Nana to Hayley, Daniel, Thomas, Sam and Kate, Great Gran to Jack and Erin. Today, tomorrow our whole lives through, we will always love and remember you. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funerals Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 17, 2020