|
|
|
McCRIRICK
Fulwell
Late of Ford Estate and Grangetown Peacefully in hospital on
24th October, aged 83 years,
Sarah (nee Ferry)much loved mam to Shaun and Sara Louise, dear mother-in-law to Sarah and Julian and a loving nana to Martin,
Gabrielle, Aaron and Emily and step nana to Megan, Emma and Alice. Also a dearest sister and aunt. Funeral service is at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday
5th November at 4.00pm. At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 29, 2020