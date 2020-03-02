|
|
|
BOWDON Sharon Mary
(nee Carr) Easington Lane
Passed away at home
on February 24th.
The much loved mam of Daniel
and mother-in-law of Jasmine.
The special nanna of Matilda-Rose. The dearest sister of Barbara, Sean and Trevor. A sister-in-law, auntie, niece and friend to so many.
Will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Family and friends please meet
on Friday 6th March for service in St Michael's R.C. Church, Houghton at 11:30am. A private interment
will follow. All are welcome back
to Hetton Lyons Cricket Club
for refreshments.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to the Neonatal Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A donation box will be
provided at the church.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
73 High Street, Easington Lane.
Tel: 0191 5263499.
R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2020