Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Bowdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Bowdon

Notice Condolences

Sharon Bowdon Notice
BOWDON Sharon Mary
(nee Carr) Easington Lane
Passed away at home
on February 24th.
The much loved mam of Daniel
and mother-in-law of Jasmine.
The special nanna of Matilda-Rose. The dearest sister of Barbara, Sean and Trevor. A sister-in-law, auntie, niece and friend to so many.
Will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Family and friends please meet
on Friday 6th March for service in St Michael's R.C. Church, Houghton at 11:30am. A private interment
will follow. All are welcome back
to Hetton Lyons Cricket Club
for refreshments.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to the Neonatal Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A donation box will be
provided at the church.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
73 High Street, Easington Lane.
Tel: 0191 5263499.
R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -