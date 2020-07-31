|
|
|
Anderson Shaun Thomas
Pallion
(formerly of Ford Estate) Suddenly on 29th July,
aged 54 years, Shaun.
Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Karen, also beloved son
of Arthur and the late Betty,
loving youngest brother of Susan, Sharon, Arthur and partners
Tony, Lynn and the late Ernie.
Also dearest uncle, great uncle
and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on August 5th at 2pm to celebrate Shaun's life.
Forever in our hearts.
Social distancing required.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2020