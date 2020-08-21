|
|
|
Anderson Shaun Thomas
Pallion
(formerly of Ford Estate) Karen, loving partner of Shaun would like to thank the following services, Northumbria Police, N.E.Ambulance and S R Hospital for their assistance and care shown to Shaun and his family on that devastating night. To her Brothers Peter, Geoff and Audrey for their help and comfort. To Shaun's heartbroken family, Dad Arthur, Susan, Sharon, Arthur, Lynn, Tony and Lynsey for their help with arrangements, Pall bearers and Mark for the wonderful service. Also to friends, colleagues and Residents of Ashton Grange also the many cards and floral tributes received at this very sad time. Last but not least to Craig and Vic of Peter Dodd funeral home for their care and professionalism over the last four and a half years,we couldn't have got through it without you. And from all the Anderson family Goodbye and Good luck to Craig and Simon in whatever you do next, you are simply the best at what you do and will be greatly missed by all your friends xx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2020