BENDELOW Sheila
(née Dunn) Passed away peacefully in North Tees Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on January 7th,
aged 87 years, Sheila, loving Wife of Thompson, much loved Mam of Paul, Keith, Elizabeth and John, Mother in law of Diane, Christine, Martin and Kay, treasured Grandmother of Paul, Louise, Marc, Emma and Sam,
Great Grandmother of James and much loved Sister of Roseanne, Alan and the late Peggy,
Sister in law Glynn, Joyce and Fred.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Cuthberts Church Peterlee, at 2.00pm on
Thursday 23rd January,
followed by committal at
Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if you wish to be made to the
Acute Cardiac Unit, North Tees Hospital. Sheila is resting peacefully at Kevin Hepworth Funeral Directors, Co-op Buildings, Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 20, 2020