COLMAN (Marquis Court) Peacefully surrounded by family on 23rd October aged 89 years,
Sheila (Nee McGinley).
Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mam of David,
dearest and much loved
mother in law of Bev, treasured gran of James and Lucy, also a dear aunty, great aunt and friend.
The funeral service will take place
at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 6th November at 12.30pm.
All flowers welcome. All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020