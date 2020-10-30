Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Colman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Colman

Notice Condolences

Sheila Colman Notice
COLMAN (Marquis Court) Peacefully surrounded by family on 23rd October aged 89 years,
Sheila (Nee McGinley).
Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mam of David,
dearest and much loved
mother in law of Bev, treasured gran of James and Lucy, also a dear aunty, great aunt and friend.
The funeral service will take place
at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 6th November at 12.30pm.
All flowers welcome. All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -