DUGAN Seaburn Dene Suddenly on 26th November,
aged 86 years, Sheila. Dearest wife to the late Arthur and a much loved mam, mother-in-law, nana and great-nana. Also a sadly missed sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet
for Requiem Mass at St. Hilda's
Catholic Church on Wednesday
18th December at 12:45pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society (a donation box will be available at the church and crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 11, 2019
