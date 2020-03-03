Home

FERRIS East Herrington Peacefully in hospital on
12th February, aged 85 years,
Sheila (née Jackson), dear wife to the late John, much loved mam
to Denise and Sheila and a loved grandma to Nicholas, Jonathan and Alexander. Friends please meet for Requiem Mass at
Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday 10th March at 11.00am. Cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Ward B22 Sunderland Royal Hospital
(a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium).
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5110028.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 3, 2020
