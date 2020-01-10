|
HOLLIDAY Fulwell Passed away peacefully in
Sunderland Royal Hospital surrounded by her loving family on 30th December, aged 67 years, Sheila. Much loved wife of Brian, treasured sister of Susan and
the late David, dear sister in law of Maurice, Hazel, John and Mary, dearly loved auntie of Jonathon, David and Helen, also a dear niece, cousin and friend.
Will be sadly missed.
Please meet for service in
St. Andrew's Church, Roker
on Wednesday 15th January at
2.30pm followed by committal in
Sunderland Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Sunderland Royal Hospital's Ward D46, a collection box will be available at the Church and Crematorium. Sheila is resting peacefully with Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 10, 2020