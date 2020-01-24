|
|
|
HOLLIDAY The family of the late Sheila
wish to express their deepest
gratitude to family, friends and
neighbours for their kind support
and kind messages of condolence
during our recent bereavement.
We would like to thank the
Doctors and Nurses on Ward D46 at Sunderland Royal Hospital
who cared for Sheila during
these last few months.
Thank you to Reverend Bradshaw
for the fitting tribute to Sheila
and to Gavin & Staff of Gavin
J. Reynolds Funeral Directors
for his kindness, support
and professionalism.
Finally a big thank you to all
who kindly donated in aid of
Ward D46, the total raised was £600.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 24, 2020