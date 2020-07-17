Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Notice Condolences

Sheila Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Sheila
(Lakeside Village, Formerly of the East End) Peacefully in hospital on 14th July, aged 87 years. Beloved wife to the late Jack, mother to John and Paul, grandmother to Wendy and Angela and a dear great-grandmother.
A graveside service will take place at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown on Thursday 23th July at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel: 5110028

Loved and Remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2020
