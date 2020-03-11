|
JUBB (nee Robson)
Easington Lane Passed away on 1st March with her family by her side aged 75 years. Sheila, darling wife to Steve,
dearest mam to Teresa, Robert and Marie. Loving mum in law to Andy, Pamela and David. Beloved gran to Yvette, Josh, Lauren and Sam.
Sister to Eleanor, Norah and George. Would friends please meet at Easington Lane Methodist Church, Brickgarth on Tuesday 17th March for a service at 1.45pm followed by committal at Durham Crematorium at 3:00pm. Flowers welcome.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 11, 2020