Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Jubb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Jubb

Notice Condolences

Sheila Jubb Notice
JUBB (nee Robson)
Easington Lane Passed away on 1st March with her family by her side aged 75 years. Sheila, darling wife to Steve,
dearest mam to Teresa, Robert and Marie. Loving mum in law to Andy, Pamela and David. Beloved gran to Yvette, Josh, Lauren and Sam.
Sister to Eleanor, Norah and George. Would friends please meet at Easington Lane Methodist Church, Brickgarth on Tuesday 17th March for a service at 1.45pm followed by committal at Durham Crematorium at 3:00pm. Flowers welcome.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -