|
|
|
LAVERY Seaham Peacefully on February 5th at
Cedar Court Care Home, Sheila, (nee Cavanagh), aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Barney, loving mother of Michael, Bernard, Marie, Mandy and Catherine, dear mother in law of Christine, Tracey, Derek, Joe and George, a much loved gran and great grandma. Friends please meet in St Cuthbert's RC Church on Friday February 14th for Requiem Mass at 11am, interment to follow in St Joseph's RC Church, Murton. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Cedar Court Residents Activities Fund. Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham,
Tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 12, 2020