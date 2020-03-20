|
|
|
MIDDLETON Ford Estate Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 16th March, aged 88 years, Sheila (nee Farrell). Dearest wife
to the late Stan, devoted and
much loved mam to Stephen,
Susan and Colin. Also a sadly missed
mother-in-law and a loving
nana and great-nana.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Ward E56 at Sunderland Royal Hospital (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 20, 2020