Sheila Purvis

Sheila Purvis Notice
Purvis Sheila Peacefully in
Blossom Hill Care Home on
17th April, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
much loved mam of Colin and Julie,
loving mother-in-law
of Sandra and Denny,
cherished nana of Laura, Ben, Abby, treasured great-nana of Mason, Ollie and Meenah, also dearest sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Due to the current situation,
a private service will take place
on Friday 1st May.
All enquires to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 21, 2020
