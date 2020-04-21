|
|
|
Purvis Sheila Peacefully in
Blossom Hill Care Home on
17th April, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
much loved mam of Colin and Julie,
loving mother-in-law
of Sandra and Denny,
cherished nana of Laura, Ben, Abby, treasured great-nana of Mason, Ollie and Meenah, also dearest sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Due to the current situation,
a private service will take place
on Friday 1st May.
All enquires to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 21, 2020