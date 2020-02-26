|
|
|
SIMPSON Murton, formerly of Seaham Peacefully on February 15, Sheila (née Murray) aged 69 years. Beloved wife of Stan, devoted mam of Philip and Steven, a dear
mother in law, much loved grandma, loving sister in law, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.
Friends please meet at Durham Crematorium on Monday March 2 for a committal service at 10.00am. A service of celebration will follow in Bethany Christian Centre, Houghton at 11.00am.
At Sheila's request please wear something bright and be happy. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired for Breast Cancer Research or Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Sheila's family. Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham, tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 26, 2020