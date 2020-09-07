|
|
|
Stanness (Plains Farm) Passed away suddenly
at home on the
1st of September 2020 aged 73, Sheila.
Beloved wife to Billy.
A much loved mother to Dean.
A devoted nana to Kieran.
A dear sister and friend to many.
A service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 10th September at 9:30am. Donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Care.
A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Kristina at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
0191 5656055
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 7, 2020