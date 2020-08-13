Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Wake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Wake

Notice Condolences

Sheila Wake Notice
Wake Dovecote Meadow Peacefully on 8th August,
aged 82 years, Sheila (nee Faghy).
Devoted wife of the late Ron, much loved mam to Duane and Philip, treasured mother in law to Suzy, a loving grandma to Lapis and Katrina.
Sheila will be greatly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Private cremation to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 18th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations to Humbledon
Methodist Church.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -