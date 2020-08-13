|
Wake Dovecote Meadow Peacefully on 8th August,
aged 82 years, Sheila (nee Faghy).
Devoted wife of the late Ron, much loved mam to Duane and Philip, treasured mother in law to Suzy, a loving grandma to Lapis and Katrina.
Sheila will be greatly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Private cremation to take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 18th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations to Humbledon
Methodist Church.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2020