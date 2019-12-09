Home

Sheila Watt Notice
WATT Sheila Helen
(née Blyth) (Sunderland, formerly of Washington)
Peacefully in St Mark's Nursing Home on 30th November 2019.
Sheila, beloved wife of the late Alan, dearly loved mam of Michael, David, Anne and Helen, also a much loved gran and sister.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 16th December
at 1.30pm.
Everyone is welcome to
The Grand Hotel, Seaburn, afterwards.
Enquiries to
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 9, 2019
