TAYLOR Ryhope Peacefully at home on June 10th aged 88 years, Shep (Shepherd).
Dearly loved husband of the late Alice (nee Fife), much loved dad of Ann, Lynn, Janet, Paul and the late Alicia. A dear father in-law and uncle. Granda Sheppy was, and always will be everything to Martin, Amy and Eleanor.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday 25th June at 1pm at Sunderland Crematorium. No flowers please, donations in lieu to a .
Happy in your garden, with all of our loved ones, who have gone before.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2020