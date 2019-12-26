Home

KIRBY Shirley Treasured memories
of our beautiful mam.

Three sad years have passed
since you left us and the pain
of losing you and our beloved dad Arthur never goes away.

Just to spend a day with you both and laugh with you both again, because since you've both been
gone life's never been the same.

We all love and miss you both
so much and we were blessed
to have you both in our lives.
Look after each other
till we meet again.

Loved, missed and longed
for always.

From Gary, Andrea and Paul
and all your loving family xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 26, 2019
