|
|
|
Lowery Shirley Peacefully at Home on the
17th October, Shirley (nee Leverick)
aged 83 years.
Loving wife to the late Bill,
much missed Mam to Grant
and Daughter-in-law Val and
Doting Gran to Adam and Joshua.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at
Falstone Court Care Home, Roker.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Cancer Research UK.
A donation plate will be available
at the Crematorium.
Shirley's funeral service
will take place at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd November at 11.30am.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
St Lukes House,14 Martin Terrace,
Pallion. Tel 01915651067
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 29, 2020