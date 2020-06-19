Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley MacKintosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley MacKintosh

Notice Condolences

Shirley MacKintosh Notice
Mackintosh Shirley Florence
(nee Marlborough) In hospital on 13th June,
aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Ian, loving mam to Kathryn and a dearest mother-in-law to Dean. A treasured nan to Jack and Emily and a much loved aunt to Steven, Lynne and Pam.
A private funeral service for family only will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 26th June
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -