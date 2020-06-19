|
|
|
Mackintosh Shirley Florence
(nee Marlborough) In hospital on 13th June,
aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Ian, loving mam to Kathryn and a dearest mother-in-law to Dean. A treasured nan to Jack and Emily and a much loved aunt to Steven, Lynne and Pam.
A private funeral service for family only will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 26th June
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020