TAYLOR Shirley
Nee Mary Shirley Lavelle Dene Gardens,
Houghton-Le-Spring.
Died peacefully in Lancaster
at the home of niece Shirley
on 16th August 2020,
aged 85 years.
Loving sister of Brian and the
late Jack, devoted sister of the
late Norma, cousin and friend
of Kitty and Gladys, lifelong
best friend of Brenda.
Beloved aunt and great aunt,
loved and missed eternally.
Private service to be held
at St Michael's R.C in
Houghton-Le-Spring on
2nd October 2020
to be confirmed.
Small gathering to be arranged, social distancing allowing,
to be confirmed.
No flowers please, donations on the day for St John's Hospice, Lancaster.
Contact Shirley for details 07894740122
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 31, 2020