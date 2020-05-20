|
Hall Simon Philip With great sadness we announce the loss of our very dear Simon, peacefully at home on 8th May,
aged 48. An adored partner of Sarah, loving son of Peter and the late Sandra, dear brother to Dean and brother in law to Emma.
Also much loved grandson, nephew, cousin and uncle to Harvey.
Simon will be remembered by many as a respected colleague and very loyal, kind and dear friend.
Service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd June at 1.30pm, with a celebration of Simon's life to follow at a later date.
At the family's request no flowers. Donations would be kindly received in memory of Simon to Marie Curie https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/SimonHall1971
Enquiries to Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors 0191 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 20, 2020