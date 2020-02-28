Home

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Stan Barkess Notice
BARKESS Fulwell Peacefully in hospital on
12th February aged 86 years, Stan.
Devoted husband of Mary,
treasured dad of
Denis, Derek and Sandra,
a much loved grandad to Lisa,
Laura, Gina, Cherie, Clarrissa,
Ashley, Millie and Daniel,
great grandad to Finlay,
father in law of Donna and Jane
and a good friend to many.
Friends please meet for service
in Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday 6th March at 2pm.
All are welcome afterwards
to the Mill View Club,
Fulwell for refreshments.
Stan is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.

Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020
