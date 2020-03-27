|
|
|
BARKESS Fulwell Following the sad loss of Stan,
the family would like to thank
friends and relations for
their love and support.
To know of the very generous donations given in aid of
Battersea Cat & Dog Home would have made Stan's day,
so thank you all.
Many thanks to Chris May for
the wonderful service and
sincere gratitude to Gavin Reynolds & Son Funeral Directors for the genuine care and compassion shown to us every step of the way - you went above and beyond.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2020