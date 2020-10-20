|
BARNES Fulwell Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 4th October, aged 81 years Stan. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, loving dad of Carl and Victoria, treasured grandad of Evie, Abigail, Archie and Sophie, also a dear father in law, brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Family and friends please meet for service in All Saint's Church, Fulwell on Thursday 29th October at 11.30am followed by committal in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Parkinson's UK, a collection box
will be available at the Church and Crematorium. Stan is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 20, 2020