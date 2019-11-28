Home

Stan Sanderson

Stan Sanderson Notice
SANDERSON Southwick
(Doxford Engines) Stan, peacefully in hospital
in his 91st year,
the darling husband of Pat,
adored Dad of Andrea,
John, Mark, Claire and Helen,
ever-loving Granda of Paul and Kelly,
Alex, Joe, Lizzie and Leila,
much-loved father-in-law of
Dave and Mark and a dear
uncle, cousin and friend.
Funeral service on Thursday
5th December at St. Hilda's
Parish Church, Southwick, at
1:45pm, followed by interment
at Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to
St. Hilda's Church, Southwick.
At rest with
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
North Hylton Road. SR5 5QZ
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 28, 2019
