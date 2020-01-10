Home

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Stan Sharp

Stan Sharp Notice
SHARP Seaburn Dene Peacefully in Maple Lodge Care Home on 1st January,
aged 95 years, Stan.
Loving husband of the late Lilian,
much loved dad of Stan, Alan and Kathleen, a dear father in law
of Pat and George,
also a treasured granda.
Please meet for service in
All Saints Church, Fulwell on
Thursday 16th January at 1.45pm
followed by interment in
Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Stan is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 10, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
