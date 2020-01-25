|
|
|
SHARP Stan, Alan, Kathleen and family of the late Stan would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their support and kind words of comfort after his passing.
Thank you to all of the staff at
Maple Lodge Nursing Home
for looking after dad so well.
Thanks to Father Geoff Driver
for the beautiful service he
provided and to staff at the
Blue Bell Pub for their hospitality.
Finally, thank you to Gavin and staff from Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors for his professional funeral arrangements and
kindness shown to our family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 25, 2020