Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Smith

Notice Condolences

Stan Smith Notice
SMITH Carley Hill Suddenly but peacefully in hospital
on 29th October aged 74 years, Stan.
Beloved husband of Jean
and devoted dad of Joanne.
Will be sadly missed by
all his loving family.
Please meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Saturday 7th November at 11.30am.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Diabetes UK, a collection box
will be available at the Crematorium.
Stan is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -