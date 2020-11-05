|
|
|
SMITH Carley Hill Suddenly but peacefully in hospital
on 29th October aged 74 years, Stan.
Beloved husband of Jean
and devoted dad of Joanne.
Will be sadly missed by
all his loving family.
Please meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Saturday 7th November at 11.30am.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Diabetes UK, a collection box
will be available at the Crematorium.
Stan is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2020