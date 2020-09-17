Home

Stanley Goodings

GOODINGS Seaham Suddenly at home on September 10th, aged 84 years, Stanley (Stan), precious husband of 58 years of heartbroken Anne. Deeply loved dad to Debra, Dean and Dale, loving father-in-law to Jock, Nina and Vikki, an adored grandad, great grandad and much loved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Private funeral service to take place on Tuesday September 22nd, cortege will pass Seaham Seafront at 10.15. Donations, if so desired,
to The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham, Tel 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2020
