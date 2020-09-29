|
GOODINGS Stanley Anne and the family would like to thank everyone for the beautiful flowers, many cards and tributes on social media about Stan who was a wonderful husband, dad, grandad and great grandad. Also to Ken Taylor and staff, Fr. Paul and the many people who lined the sea front to show their respect for Stan. It was such an emotional and uplifting gesture. Thank you all so much. Stan will be greatly missed
by everyone.
Loving Wife Anne.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 29, 2020