|
|
|
Reay Stanley (Stan) (Hylton Castle,
formerly of the East End)
In hospital on 18th February,
aged 97 years.
Stan, devoted husband
of the late Mary, much loved
father of Angela and Janet,
respected father-in-law
of David and Billy, loved grandad of Ian, Joanne, Billy, David and John, dear great-grandad Stan of David, Luke, Ellis, Milly, Lucy and Niall,
elder loved brother of John, Joan and the late Tommy, also
a dear brother-in-law to Angela.
Family and friends please meet for
service on Monday 2nd March
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
tel 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 24, 2020