Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Crennell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Crennell

Notice Condolences

Stella Crennell Notice
CRENNELL Great Lumley
(formerly Silksworth) Peacefully at home on
14th January, aged 91 years, Stella.
A loving wife to the late Lyle.
A very much loved mother of Geraldine, Sheila, Stella and
the late John. A dearly loved nana of Christopher and the late Claire.
Also a cherished great grandma. Family and friends please meet for service at St Leonard's RC Church, Silksworth, on Thursday
30th January at 12:00pm
followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Will be loved and missed always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -