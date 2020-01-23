|
|
|
CRENNELL Great Lumley
(formerly Silksworth) Peacefully at home on
14th January, aged 91 years, Stella.
A loving wife to the late Lyle.
A very much loved mother of Geraldine, Sheila, Stella and
the late John. A dearly loved nana of Christopher and the late Claire.
Also a cherished great grandma. Family and friends please meet for service at St Leonard's RC Church, Silksworth, on Thursday
30th January at 12:00pm
followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Will be loved and missed always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 23, 2020