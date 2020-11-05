|
ANDERSON Stephen Passed away peacefully on October 28th aged 70 years.
Beloved Husband of Virginia (Nee Cliff) and a much loved Father of Claire and Leigh, devoted Grandad of Cam, India and Lewy, adored Great Grandad of Lina, a loving Son of the late Margaret and George, a cherished Brother of Margaret, George, Robert, Jean and the late Jonny.
Our Hero and Legend, the world has a little less laughter now.
Funeral Service to be held on November 13th at Sunderland Crematorium at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flower, if so desired, to The Sunderland Food Bank at the following link: https:cafdonate.cafonline.org/8349#!/DonationDetails
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2020