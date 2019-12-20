|
DODDS Felstead Crescent Peacefully at home on
10th December, aged 81 years, Stephen (Steve), dear husband
to Patricia, a much loved
dad, father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad. Also a dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle and
a good friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 27th December at 12.30pm. Flowers welcome or donations if so desired to Daft as a Brush, (a collection box will be available at the Crematorium).
Any enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors.
Tel; 5142744. Always and Forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 20, 2019