|
|
|
Lund Stephen Peacefully at home, after a
long illness, aged 59 years.
A devoted dad to James, Chris and Michael. A beloved brother to Christopher, John, Janet,
Christine, Keith and the late Alan.
A loving partner to Claire. A great brother in law, uncle and friend.
A funeral is to be held at Mere Knolls Cemetery on Tuesday 23rd June at 1.00pm. Please observe social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice,
which can be made directly to https://www.justgiving.com
/stbenedictshospice.
Gone but never forgotten.
All enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare, Tel No 0191 4167671
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 17, 2020