Notice Condolences

Stevan Horvath Notice
Horvath (Usworth Cottages)
Washington Sadly, passed away on
18th November 2020
aged 90 years. Stevan,
a loving Husband, Dad,
Father In Law, Grandad,
Great Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
The service will take place in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 1st December at 12pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Parkinson's Society. A collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 25, 2020
