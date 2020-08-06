Home

Steve Stronach Notice
Stronach (Penshaw) Former landlord of
The Penshaw Prospect.

Peacefully at home on
Friday 31st July, Steve,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Rose, a much loved dad of Stephen, Peter, Paul, Tony and Karen. Loving father-in-law, devoted grandad and great grandad, also a dear uncle.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 11th August at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors Tel: 0191 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 6, 2020
