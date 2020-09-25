|
|
|
Carrick (Middle Herrington) Peacefully in St Benedicts Hospice on 17th September after a short illness. Susan aged 61 years.
Loving daughter of the late Joan
and Fred. Cherished sister of John and wife Alison, also a dearly loved aunty of John and Marc.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 7th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
St Benedicts Hospice.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors Tel: 0191 3855959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2020