Home

POWERED BY

Services
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
1 Mill Place
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH4 4JT
0191 385 5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Carrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Carrick

Notice Condolences

Susan Carrick Notice
Carrick (Middle Herrington) Peacefully in St Benedicts Hospice on 17th September after a short illness. Susan aged 61 years.
Loving daughter of the late Joan
and Fred. Cherished sister of John and wife Alison, also a dearly loved aunty of John and Marc.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 7th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
St Benedicts Hospice.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors Tel: 0191 3855959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -