DOUGLAS (Town End Farm)
(Formerly of the East End & Hylton Castle) Peacefully on 11th October, aged
73 years. Susan (Suzie, formerly Sawyers, nee McCormack).
Dearly loved wife to Billy,
much loved mam to Sean,
Susan, Stephen and Stewart.
Also a dear mother-in-law and a precious nana and great-nana.
A service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 23rd October at 9:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 16, 2020